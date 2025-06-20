CUET UG 2025 answer key objection window closes today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 provisional answer key today, June 20, at 11 PM.

Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

Those who are not satisfied with the given answers can challenge the key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. NTA has clearly stated that objections without the processing fee will not be considered.

To access the answer key, candidates need to log in using their application number and date of birth. In addition to the answer key, the agency has also released the question papers and individual response sheets.

How to Challenge the CUET UG 2025 Answer Key:

1.Visit cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on ‘Answer Key Challenge for CUET (UG) 2025’

3. Log in using your application number and password

4. Review the answer key and select the questions you wish to challenge

5. Pay the required fee online to submit your objections

According to NTA, a panel of subject experts will verify all the submitted challenges. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly for all candidates. The final results will be based on this revised answer key.

NTA has also clarified that individual candidates will not receive notifications regarding whether their challenges were accepted or rejected.

This year, CUET UG 2025 was held from May 13 to June 3, with a re-test on June 2 and 4 for candidates who appeared on May 13 and 16. The re-exams were held in response to student complaints about out-of-syllabus questions.

CUET UG is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities, state universities, and other participating institutions.

For further updates, students are advised to regularly check the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in