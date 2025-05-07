CUET PG Result 2025 declared, check now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET PG Result 2025, and candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate) can now access their scorecards on the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

The CUET PG 2025 exam was conducted nationwide on March 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30, and April 1, 2025, across multiple shifts. Out of 6,54,019 registered candidates, a total of 5,23,032 appeared for the exam.

In this cycle, the exam comprised 240 question papers in various mediums, featuring 23,624 questions conducted over 16 days and 43 shifts.

Candidates can download their individual scorecards by logging in with their Application Number and Date of Birth on the official portal.

How to Check CUET PG 2025 Results:

Go to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

Click on the link for CUET PG Result 2025

Enter your login credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth)

Submit the details to view your result

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

The merit lists will be prepared individually by participating universities and institutions based on the CUET PG scores. Candidates are advised to follow university-specific updates for counselling and admission procedures.

For more updates, visit the official CUET PG website.