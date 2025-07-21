CLAT 2026 exam date announced, check registration dates and exam pattern

Guwahati: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM, as officially announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities.
The decision was made during the Consortium’s Executive Committee and Governing Body meetings held on July 20, 2025.
“The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities have decided that CLAT 2026 will be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM,” the official notice stated.
CLAT 2026 Application Dates
Application Start Date: August 1, 2025
Last Date to Apply: October 31, 2025
Application Mode: Online
Official Website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Candidates must complete the application process through the Consortium’s official website. Further details regarding the syllabus, eligibility, and counselling will be released separately.
About CLAT
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of NLUs for admission into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs. The exam is a gateway to 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) and various affiliated institutions across India.
CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern
UG CLAT 2026 Sections (120 MCQs):
English Language
Current Affairs (including General Knowledge)
Legal Reasoning
Logical Reasoning
Quantitative Techniques
PG CLAT 2026 Sections:
Based on core law subjects such as:
Constitutional Law
Jurisprudence
Family Law
Criminal Law
Property Law
Administrative Law
Law of Contract
Torts
Company Law
Public International Law
Environmental Law
Labour and Industrial Law
Tax Law
Duration: 2 hours for both UG and PG exams.
Participating NLUs in CLAT 2026 (Total: 24)
1.NLSIU Bengaluru
2. NALSAR Hyderabad
3. NLIU Bhopal
4. WBNUJS Kolkata
5. NLU Jodhpur
6. HNLU Raipur
7. GNLU Gandhinagar
8. GNLU Silvassa Campus
9. RMLNLU Lucknow
10. RGNUL Punjab
11. CNLU Patna
12. NUALS Kochi
13. NLUO Odisha
14. NUSRL Ranchi
15. NLUJA Assam
16. DSNLU Visakhapatnam
17. TNNLU Tiruchirappalli
18. MNLU Mumbai
19. MNLU Nagpur
20. MNLU Aurangabad
21. HPNLU Shimla
22. DNLU Jabalpur
23. DBRANLU Haryana
24. NLUT Agartala
These NLUs offer 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programs.
How to Apply for CLAT 2026
Visit the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Click on CLAT 2026 Registration
Register using your email ID and mobile number
Fill in personal, academic, and category details
Upload scanned photo, signature, and other documents
Pay the application fee online
Submit the form and download the confirmation page
Post-Exam: Counselling & Seat Allotment
After the declaration of CLAT 2026 results, qualified candidates will be invited to the counselling process. Seat allotment will be done based on merit, preferences, and seat availability. A detailed schedule for counselling will be released post-result.
CLAT 2026 Preparation Tips
Start early and maintain a consistent study routine
Practice mock tests and previous years’ papers
Improve your reading speed and legal reasoning skills
Stay updated with current affairs and legal developments
Focus on weak sections and revise regularly
\For more updates, keep checking the official CLAT website and follow trusted education portals.