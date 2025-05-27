CISCE ICSE, ISC re-checking results 2025 released, check now

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the re-checking results for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams 2025.

Students can now access their revised results on the official website: cisce.org.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to Check ICSE/ISC Re-Checking Results 2025:

1.Visit the official CISCE website: cisce.org.

2. On the login page, select your exam (ICSE or ISC).

3. Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and the captcha code.

4. Click Submit to view your re-checking result.

The re-checking application window was open from April 30 to May 4, 2025.

Students were required to log in with their registered email address and password to apply. First-time users needed to create an account using the “Register Now” option.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Schools were also provided access to the re-checking process via the Careers Portal.

What If You’re Still Unsatisfied?

Candidates who are not satisfied with the re-checking outcome may apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts.

Re-evaluation application dates: May 28 to May 30, 2025.

Opportunity for Improvement:

Students aiming to improve their scores in the same academic year can appear for the Improvement Examination in up to two subjects.

Improvement exams are scheduled to be held in July 2025.

Stay updated via the official CISCE website for further announcements regarding the re-evaluation process and improvement exam schedule.