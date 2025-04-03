CBSE releases special exam dates for Class 10 & 12 athletes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for special board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students who missed their regular exams due to participation in national and international sports events.

According to an official notification issued on April 2, 2025, these special exams will take place in April 2025 at designated examination centers.

Class 10 Special Exam Schedule

The special board exams for Class 10 will be conducted from April 7 to April 11, 2025. The subject-wise schedule is as follows:

April 7 (10:30 AM – 1:30 PM): English Language and Literature, Hindi Course ‘A’, French

April 8 (10:30 AM – 1:30 PM): Science

April 9 (10:30 AM – 1:30 PM): Social Science

April 9 (10:30 AM – 12:30 PM): Multi Skill Foundation Course

April 11 (10:30 AM – 1:30 PM): Hindi Course ‘B’, Sanskrit

Class 12 Special Exam Schedule

For Class 12 students, the special exam is scheduled for April 11, 2025, covering the following subjects:

April 11 (10:30 AM – 1:30 PM): English Core, Chemistry, Physical Education, Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

Students will take their exams at their designated centers, and schools have been instructed to inform all eligible candidates.

Additionally, fresh admit cards will be required, and students must download them from the official CBSE portal before their exam dates.

Meanwhile, CBSE’s regular Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025, while Class 12 board exams started on February 15 and will conclude on April 4, 2025.

Students eligible for the special exams are advised to stay updated with CBSE notifications and collect their new admit cards on time.