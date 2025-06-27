CBSE releases datesheet for class 10, 12 supplementary exams 2025, check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for the supplementary examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students.

According to the official datesheet, Class 10 exams will be held from July 15 to July 22, while the Class 12 exam will be conducted as a one-day examination on July 15.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Class 10 supplementary exams will commence with Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence papers. Class 12 students will appear for all required papers on July 15, concluding their exams in a single day.

Exam timings will vary based on the subject. Papers will begin at 10:30 AM, ending at either 12:30 PM or 1:30 PM, as specified in the datesheet.

Important Instructions for Students:

1.Communication devices are strictly prohibited at examination centres. Violation may result in disciplinary action.

2. Students must maintain discipline during the examination.

3. The duration of each exam will be indicated on both the datesheet and the admit card.

4. A 15-minute reading period will be given before the exam starts.

5. Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website for updates.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

CBSE had declared the 2025 board exam results for Class 10 and 12 on May 13.

The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 88.39%, a slight improvement over the previous year.

Vijayawada recorded the highest Class 12 pass rate at 99.60%.

For Class 10, the pass percentage was 93.66%, with Trivandrum emerging as the top-performing region at 99.79%.