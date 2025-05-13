Guwahati: CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10th results today.

Students can check their scores on the official websites, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and the UMANG app.

To access their results, candidates must enter their roll number, date of birth, and school number as mentioned on their admit cards. Apart from the websites, students can also check their marks through DigiLocker, UMANG mobile app, and the IVRS system.

CBSE conducted the Class 10 board exams this year from February 15 to March 18, 2025, in pen-and-paper mode. As per board officials, 24.12 lakh students appeared for the exams across 84 subjects.

Last Year’s Performance

In 2024, 22.38 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.60%, marking an increase of 0.48 percentage points from 2023. Over 47,000 students scored above 95%, while more than 2 lakh students achieved over 90%. A total of 20.9 lakh students passed, with girls outperforming boys by recording a pass percentage of 94.75%.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: New Access Code System and Revised Grievance Process

Access Code for DigiLocker Accounts:

In a first, CBSE has introduced a six-digit access code for activating DigiLocker accounts. Once activated, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the ‘Issued Documents’ section. The access code file is being provided to schools through their DigiLocker accounts, and institutions are responsible for distributing the codes to individual students.

Revised Result Grievance Process:

This year, CBSE has revised the procedure for addressing student grievances related to Class 10 and 12 results. Now, students must first request a photocopy of their evaluated answer book before applying for mark verification or re-evaluation. This marks a shift from previous years, where students first applied for mark verification, received the answer sheets, and then requested re-evaluation.

Pass Percentages Over the Years:

In recent years, the CBSE pass percentages for Class 10 have fluctuated as follows:

2024 : 93.60%

: 93.60% 2023 : 93.12%

: 93.12% 2022 : 94.40%

: 94.40% 2021 : 99.04% (a peak during the pandemic)

: 99.04% (a peak during the pandemic) 2020: 91.46%

Past Result Declaration Dates:

Over the past few years, CBSE Class 10 results were declared on:

2024 : May 13

: May 13 2023 : May 12

: May 12 2022 : July 22 (due to the pandemic)

: July 22 (due to the pandemic) 2021 : August 3 (due to the pandemic)

: August 3 (due to the pandemic) 2020: July 13 (due to the pandemic)