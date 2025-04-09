The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has completed the Class 10 final examinations, and students now await the announcement of results.

The CBSE Class 10 results will be available soon on the official websites cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

Options for Students After Results

While most students are expected to continue their academic journey, those who don’t perform well in the exams still have several opportunities to explore.

If a student believes their marks were incorrectly awarded, CBSE allows them to apply for re-evaluation. Complete details about the process will be shared on the day the results are announced.

Alternative Education and Skill Development

Students who do not pass and prefer not to return to traditional school can opt for open learning systems such as the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), which offers flexibility in scheduling and curriculum.

They can also consider enrolling in skill development initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), seek on-the-job training, launch small businesses, or pursue careers in creative fields such as music, acting, photography, sports, and visual arts.

Supplementary Examinations

For students who want another chance to improve their results or pass failed subjects, the board will conduct supplementary or improvement exams. Based on the past two years, here’s how the process unfolded:

In 2023, the Class 10 results were declared on May 12 with a pass percentage of 93.12 percent. The board opened applications for the supplementary exams on June 1, and the Class 10 supplementary exam took place on July 17. Results were declared on August 4.

In 2024, the results were announced on May 13. The pass percentage was 93.06 percent. Supplementary exams were conducted from July 15 to 22, and the results were released on August 5.

Following this trend, the CBSE is likely to follow a similar schedule for 2025, although official confirmation is still awaited. Students are advised to keep an eye on the CBSE website for regular updates.