BSF admit card 2025 for PET, PST out soon

The Border Security Force (BSF) is expected to release the admit cards soon for the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Steno exams.

Candidates who are appearing for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) can download their admit cards from the official BSF website.

The exam is being held to fill 1,526 vacancies, and candidates must pass the PST and PET before moving on to the Computer Based Test (CBT).

For the Stenographer role, candidates will also need to meet typing speed and shorthand requirements.

Steps to download the admit cards:

1.Go to the official BSF website: bsf.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on ‘Latest News’

3. Find and click on the link for “BSF HCM/ASI Steno Admit Card 2025”

4. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

5. Click ‘Submit’

6. Download and save your admit card

The application process for the HCM and ASI Steno posts started in December 2024, with the last date to apply being January 21, 2025.