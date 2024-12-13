Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh University and the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education’s Rain Forest Research Institute, Jorhat, have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research and initiatives aimed at sustainable natural resource utilization, value addition, and community development in Northeast India.

The MoU was signed on Thursday in the presence of Professor Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University.

Dr. Prasanta Kumar Kakoty, Registrar in charge, represented the university, while Dr. Nitin Kulkarni, Director of the ICFRE-Rain Forest Research Institute, signed on behalf of the institute.

This partnership will facilitate joint research efforts in areas such as climate change, plant technology, and sustainable forestry practices.

The collaboration is expected to pave the way for innovative scientific research and advancements in these fields.

Key figures present at the bilateral meeting included Professor Bibhuti Bhusan Kakoty from the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Professor Deepsikha Bora, Dean of Biological Sciences, and Professor Dipak Chetia, Dean of Research and Development, all from Dibrugarh University.

Dibrugarh University, known for its commitment to research-driven academia and innovation, has consistently prioritized scientific research and academic development since its inception, said a statement.

This partnership aligns with the university’s vision to foster a knowledge-based society.

The potential areas of collaboration between the two institutions include –joint research projects, training programs, conservation and management of forest resources, capacity building and knowledge sharing and promoting sustainable livelihoods for communities

By combining their expertise and resources, Dibrugarh University and the ICFRE-Rain Forest Research Institute aim to make significant contributions to the sustainable development of Northeast India.