A shooting on Wednesday at a Minneapolis Catholic school killed two children while they were praying. The shooter reportedly has been killed too, as per reports.

The shootout has also injured 17 other people, 14 of them kids, the police chief and mayor said, reports AP.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara added that the shooter — armed with a rife, shotgun and pistol took to the side of the church.

He then shot through the windows toward the children who were in the pews during the Mass at the Annunciation Catholic School.

O’Hara also informed that the shooting suspect in his early 20s is dead.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As per reports, he doesn’t have any known criminal history.