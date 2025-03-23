Guwahati: Here is the cartoon for Sunday (March 23, 2025), a visual treat crafted by Assam’s celebrated cartoonist Nituparna Rajbongshi.

Northeast Now is happy to present this weekly dose of insightful satire, bringing you Rajbongshi’s unique perspective on the region’s current events and pressing concerns.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Through his distinct artistic style, Rajbongshi captures the nuances of everyday life, transforming them into powerful visual narratives. His keen eye for observation allows him to pinpoint the absurdities and contradictions that often go unnoticed. At the same time, his talent for visual storytelling ensures that these observations resonate deeply with readers.

Each cartoon serves as a mirror, reflecting the realities of the region and prompting reflection on the critical issues that shape the lives of its inhabitants.

By sparking conversations and encouraging critical thinking, Rajbongshi’s art plays a vital role in fostering a more informed and engaged community.

