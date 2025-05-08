Guwahati: Reliance Industries on Thursday clarified that it has no intention of trademarking “Operation Sindoor,” a phrase that has become a powerful symbol of Indian bravery following the nation’s response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn a trademark application for the phrase. The company stated that the application was filed inadvertently by a junior employee without proper authorization.

In a statement released on Thursday, Reliance Industries emphasized its respect for “Operation Sindoor,” describing it as “a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery” and “the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India’s uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism.”

“Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation,” the statement read.

The company, led by Chairman Mukesh Ambani, underscored its unwavering commitment to national security, stating, “Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto of ‘INDIA FIRST’ remains unwavering.”

The clarification came a day after it was revealed that four applications, including the one from Jio Studios, were filed with the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks on May 7.

These applications sought to register “Operation Sindoor” under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which covers entertainment-related services such as audio and video content, film and media production, and digital content delivery.

This sparked speculation that “Operation Sindoor” could potentially be used as a title for films, web series, or documentaries.

Reliance’s prompt withdrawal and statement aim to dispel any notion that the company intends to commercialize a phrase deeply associated with national pride and the military’s counter-terrorism efforts.

“Operation Sindoor” refers to the Indian armed forces’ strikes on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), initiated in the early hours of Wednesday.

This action was a direct response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were killed.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Indian military officials detailed that nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed in the operation.

They highlighted the extensive terror infrastructure built by Pakistan over the past three decades, including recruitment centers, training areas, and launchpads.