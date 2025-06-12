Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India’s fast-paced digital and technological growth on Thursday, June 12. He said that India is making great strides in innovation and tech application, moving steadily toward becoming self-reliant in the sector.

PM Modi shared a post on social media platform X, originally from MyGovIndia, which talked about how India is on track to becoming a global technology powerhouse. The post also highlighted key government initiatives from the past 11 years.

“Powered by the youth of India, we are making remarkable progress in technology and innovation. This is helping us become self-reliant and a global tech leader,” Modi said.

"Powered by the youth of India, we are making remarkable progress in technology and innovation. This is helping us become self-reliant and a global tech leader," Modi said, emphasizing how technology has improved service delivery, transparency, and empowered the poorest sections of society.

UPI: A Digital Payments Success Story

India’s digital payments system, especially UPI (Unified Payments Interface), has grown dramatically. From just 0.93 crore transactions in April 2017, UPI reached 1,867.70 crore in April 2025, a 2,500-fold increase. Over Rs 260 lakh crore in digital transactions have been processed so far, with Rs 18,600 crore transactions taking place annually.

UPI is now live in seven countries including the UAE, Singapore, Nepal, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

Affordable Internet and Better Connectivity

India is one of the world’s most affordable mobile data providers. The country has over 94 crore broadband connections and more than 120 crore telephone users. Under the BharatNet project, over 2.18 lakh gram panchayats have been connected with high-speed internet through 6.92 lakh km of fiber cables.

Focus on AI and Emerging Technology

India is also investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The government plans to set up three AI Centres of Excellence in top institutions. Several homegrown AI models are in the works including BharatGen, Sarvam 1, Chitralekha, and Hanooman Everest 1.0.

Villages Join the Digital Revolution

On June 10, PM Modi shared an article by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who explained how the government has expanded digital access across the country.

Scindia wrote that historic reforms in telecom and postal services over the past 11 years have brought a digital revolution, not only to cities but also to rural areas, forests, and border regions.

“Villages are now telling their own digital stories,” Scindia posted on X.