Hyundai cars have long been a favourite choice for car buyers across India. Known for their cutting-edge technology, reliability, and superior quality, Hyundai cars offer a perfect combination of style and performance. From the chic Verna to the ever-popular Creta, these cars are designed to cater to meet diverse needs, whether for city drives or long road trips.

However, car prices can sometimes feel overwhelming. But don’t worry—this is where the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan can help you. This car loan comes with simple eligibility criteria and minimal paperwork. To make your borrowing more affordable, Bajaj Finance has launched the Loan Fest. During the Loan Fest, you can avail of attractive cashback offers when you apply for a new car loan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Here are some of the benefits of a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan:

1. High-value loans to meet your budget

One of the biggest advantages of opting for a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan is the high loan value it provides. When considering the Verna car price or any other model, you need a loan that helps you with maximum financing to cover the costs. Bajaj Finance makes it easier by providing high-value loans of up to Rs. 10 crore. However, the loan amount you receive depends on your eligibility for a new car loan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Cashback offers of up to Rs. 10,000

Bajaj Finance makes car ownership more rewarding by providing cash back offers during the Loan Fest. When you choose the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan, you can get a cashback offer of up to Rs. 10,000*. This offer is valid till 31st March, 2025.

3. Simple eligibility criteria and minimal paperwork

One of the reasons why many people hesitate to apply for car loans is the complexity of the paperwork and eligibility checks. Bajaj Finance eliminates these hurdles with its simple eligibility criteria and minimal documentation requirements. The application process is straightforward, making it easy for anyone to apply for the loan without feeling overwhelmed by paperwork.

4. Flexible repayment tenures

With their new car loan, Bajaj Finance provides convenient repayment plans ranging from 12 months to 96 months. You can choose a repayment tenure that suits your monthly budget—whether it’s a short tenure with higher EMIs or a longer one for smaller monthly payments. This flexibility ensures that the loan fits comfortably into your overall financial plan.

5. Up to 100% financing of the on-road price

Bajaj Finance makes it easier to own your dream Hyundai car with up to 100% financing of the on-road price. This means that you don’t need to make a hefty down payment upfront. The loan covers not just the car’s base price but also taxes, insurance, and other charges, allowing you to drive home your desired car without worrying about upfront costs.

How to avail of the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan

Securing the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan is easy. You can simply visit the Bajaj Mall website, explore the selection of Hyundai cars. Whether you are looking for a sedan like Hyundai Verna or any other car, you can find them all on the Bajaj Mall website.

Once you spot the car that suits your requirements, simply click on ‘Book Now’ and complete the online application form to initiate your loan. After you submit your application, a Bajaj Finance representative will get in touch to guide you through the next steps.

Excited to drive home your new Hyundai car? Head over to the Bajaj Mall website today and make your dream car a reality with the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan.

*Sponsored content