Dibrugarh: The Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) on Monday hosted a high-level visit of officials from Assam Valley Fertilizer Chemical Company Ltd. (AVFCCL), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd. (HURL), district administration and PDIL at its Namrup campus.

The visit marked a significant milestone in the journey of setting up the new brownfield fertilizer project at Namrup.

The delegation was led by JB Ekka, Chairman, AVFCCL, and comprised Taranga Gogoi, MLA, Naharkatia LAC, Bikram Kairi, District Commissioner, Dibrugarh, SP Mohanty, MD, AVFCCL, Biraj Baruah, Co-Deputy Commissioner, Naharkatia, senior officials from HURL, district administration officials and a technical team from Projects & Development India Limited (PDIL).

At the BVFCL Conference Hall, Praveen Kumar, Unit Head, PDIL, made a detailed presentation on the proposed activities and roadmap for the implementation of AVFCCL.

The experts responded to queries raised by dignitaries regarding timelines and project execution.

The session was also joined by BVFCL CMD Mohan Raj Shetty, Director (Finance) Shri Subhash Chandra Das, and senior BVFCL officials.

Welcoming the dignitaries, CMD Mohan Raj Shetty assured that BVFCL would extend full cooperation in the establishment of AVFCCL.

The new unit will be a joint venture of the Government of Assam, National Fertilizers Ltd. (NFL), Oil India Ltd. (OIL), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd. (HURL) and BVFCL.

With 40 per cent equity, the Government of Assam is the largest stakeholder in the project.

In his address, MLA Taranga Gogoi underlined the State Government’s firm commitment to supporting the project, while Dr. J.B. Ekka assured timely execution.

MD SP Mohanty noted that the upcoming 12.7 lakh metric tonne per annum plant would be a game-changer for Namrup, creating substantial job and business opportunities and transforming the socio-economic fabric of the region.

The highlight of the session was the unveiling of the new logo of AVFCCL by MLA Shri Taranga Gogoi.

Designed by Aslam Khan, an employee of BVFCL, the logo reflects Assamese cultural identity with motifs of tea leaves, paddy grains, and the traditional Japi.

The dignitaries were felicitated by BVFCL management, including the CMD, Director (Finance), and General Manager (Marketing).

BVFCL’s union bodies also collectively honored the guests, expressing gratitude for bringing investment and growth to Namrup.

The event concluded with a shared vision that AVFCCL will not only strengthen the fertilizer sector in Assam but also drive inclusive growth, benefiting generations to come.