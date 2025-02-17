Aeon & Trisl Group has once again set a new standard in the UAE’s real estate market by being awarded the No.1 ranked agency at the Emaar Annual Broker Awards 2024. This marks their second consecutive year at the top and an unprecedented sixth consecutive quarterly victory, underscoring the firm’s unwavering dominance in the industry. With over AED 2 billion in sales exclusively through Emaar—an all-time record—the group has outpaced all expectations and raised the bar for its peers.

“Winning the No.1 title from Emaar for the second consecutive year and the 6th consecutive time for a quarter is a historic achievement for us. This success reflects our strategic vision, the dedication of our global team, and our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our clients ” said Saleem Karsaz, Founder & Group CEO of Aeon & Trisl.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This remarkable success is not solely attributed to leadership but also the company’s seamless operational execution. Under the stewardship of Chief Operating Officer Baber Shah, the company has been able to implement its vision with flawless precision. “These accolades from industry leaders like Emaar and other major players are the result of long-term strategic planning combined with operational excellence,” Shah stated.

The momentum driving Aeon & Trisl’s dominance in the market is also reflected in the words of Noor Mukaty, Cofounder & Partner at Aeon & Trisl, who said, “We are well-positioned to sustain our momentum, achieve even greater milestones, and further expand our global presence in real estate.”

Aeon & Trisl’s continuous recognition across multiple developers reaffirms its position as an industry leader committed to providing top-tier real estate solutions. Ali Saleem Gilani, CEO Pakistan & UK, emphasized, “Our global approach and innovative strategies have allowed us to consistently outperform in competitive markets.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Further reinforcing Aeon & Trisl’s international expansion, Hasnain Bayar, Partner UK, stated, “With our growing presence across key global markets including London Mayfair, we continue to adapt and innovate, ensuring that our international offices uphold the same standard of excellence.”

One of the key driving forces behind this achievement is the single highest contributor, Sikander Aziz, Associate Partner, whose client-focused approach and exceptional negotiation skills have consistently secured high-value deals. His efforts have been crucial in driving the company’s record-breaking sales performance time and again. “Achieving this milestone is not just about numbers; it’s about trust, perseverance, and delivering excellence at every step. This is a testament to all the hard work put in throughout this incredible journey, and I am proud to be a part of this historical moment,” Sikander Aziz added.

The success is not merely an individual achievement; it is a collective triumph powered by the dedication and expertise of the entire Board Members & Sales team. Sharjeel, Associate Partner, emphasized, “Every deal closed is a step toward an even greater goal, and this award is proof that when a team shares a vision, the results speak for themselves.”

The pursuit of excellence was also echoed by Kashif Qureshi, Associate Partner, who asserted that, “Success in real estate is never given; it is earned through determination and an unwavering pursuit of excellence—something that defines Aeon & Trisl.”

Fatima Alkobaisi, Associate Director, expressed immense pride in the team’s resilience, highlighting that “The real value of their work is reflected in this achievement, emphasizing that it belongs to everyone at Aeon & Trisl, and it’s a reflection of our collective commitment to excellence.”

Mateen Lakhiya, Associate Director, acknowledged that, “This milestone is a direct result of the dedication and relentless effort of the entire Aeon & Trisl team, where it is a true reflection of the benchmark they’ve set in the industry.”

The company’s key figures have repeatedly emphasized the importance of hard work and persistence. Shakir Chohan & Vineet Varma both agreed that success is earned through a client-first mindset. As This award validates the passion the team brings to the industry every day.

This achievement also highlights the crucial role of a team that consistently refuses to accept anything less than the best. Hafiz Waqas praised the team’s unyielding commitment to excellence, while Rayyan Maniya & M. El Zein reiterated that real estate is about relationships, not just transactions, reflecting that the trust they built with clients makes this success even more meaningful.

Usman Azam, who specializes in working with local investors, emphasized that dedication, consistency, and passion are essential to breaking records, expressing his gratitude for being part of a team that continuously pushes the boundaries of success.

Finally, Firuza Sidikova concluded with a strong statement about the company’s ongoing commitment to growth, and Aeon & Trisl’s ability to consistently break records is just the beginning of an even brighter journey ahead.

This achievement is a powerful demonstration of the value of teamwork, strategic planning, and unwavering commitment to excellence. “Success in real estate is a team effort, and this award is proof of the passion, dedication, and hard work we bring to the table every day,” Saleem Karsaz added. With such a talented and committed team, Aeon & Trisl is poised to reach even greater heights, continuing its legacy of excellence and leadership in the real estate industry.