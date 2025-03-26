The Ather Apex is one of the crown jewels of the innovative EV scooters that form the overall product portfolio of Ather Energy. Its latest version—the Ather 450 Apex, is an ultra-premium electric scooter that blends cutting-edge technology, top-tier performance, and sleek, futuristic design.

If you’re looking for an EV that combines speed, innovation, and efficiency, it pretty much is your perfect option. However, there is always space to take out some extra time and gain some more information that will help your purchase.

For your reading pleasure, we’ve combined all of that in the blog below.

Unparalleled Performance

Ather 450 Apex is designed to be the most powerful scooter in the company’s lineup.

Some of its key features are:

It boasts a7 kW motor, allowing it to achieve an impressive 0-40 km/h acceleration in just 2.9 seconds.

It is one of the fastest scooters in its category/ product range.

Its’ top speed of 100 km/hensures that riders can confidently navigate city roads and highways alike.

Range and Charging Efficiency

The Ather 450 Apex comes with an advanced battery system.

Some of its key features are:

? It features a lithium-ion battery pack, offering a real-world range of around 120 km on a single charge.

? Equipped with Ather’s fast-charging technology, it can gain 15 km of range in just 10 minutes when plugged into a fast charger.

? This makes it highly convenient for urban riders who need quick top-ups while on the move.

Smart Features and Technology

The Ather 450 Apex is packed with smart technology.

Some of its key features are:

It comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display that includes integrated Google Maps navigation for easy route planning.

Features smartphone connectivity and real-time ride analytics, enhancing the overall riding experience.

The Ather App enables remote monitoring, theft alerts, and ride statistics, ensuring a seamless and connected experience.

Futuristic Design and Build

The Ather 450 Apex stands out with its futuristic design. Some of its key features are:

It sports a sleek, aerodynamic design crafted with premium materials for a high-end feel.

Features LED lighting, a redesigned chassis, and improved ergonomics, ensuring both style and comfort.

Introduces transparent panels, adding a unique and futuristic aesthetic touch.

Price and Availability

As expected, Ather has positioned the 450 Apex as a high-performance electric scooter, likely pricing it around ?1.85 lakh+ (ex-showroom).

In this case, the price is justified. it is a premium offering, and offers high-performance, advanced technology and leads to long-term savings on fuel and maintenance; making it a perfect high-end purchase for EV enthusiasts.

Final Thoughts

The Ather 450 Apex is set to redefine electric mobility in India, offering an unmatched blend of performance, design, and smart features. If you’re looking for an electric scooter that delivers speed, innovation, and efficiency, the Ather 450 Apex is the perfect ride for you!

*Sponsored content