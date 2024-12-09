Mahindra has announced that its recently unveiled electric SUV, previously known as the BE 6e, will be renamed to BE 6.

This decision came after InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the operator of IndiGo Airlines, objected to the use of the “6e” name, citing trademark infringement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, Mahindra has stated that it will contest the rights to the BE 6e name in court. View Post

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV: What to expect?

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The company stated that the trademark for BE 6e has already been registered under a different class than IndiGo’s registration. Additionally, Mahindra’s trademark is for the specific name “BE 6e”, not just “6E”.

Mahindra also pointed out that IndiGo’s objection is inconsistent with its previous conduct.

In 2005, Tata Motors objected to IndiGo’s use of the “IndiGo” nameplate, as it conflicted with the carmaker’s Indigo sedan.

Also Read: Honda launches next-gen Amaze at Rs 8 lakh

The Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV will go on sale in late February or early March 2025, with deliveries commencing soon after.

The vehicle comes with two battery pack options, offering MIDC ranges of 556km and 682km.

The full price list is expected to be revealed in January.