Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV: What to expect?

Mahindra & Mahindra officially launched the BE 6e electric SUV which marks its official entry into the electric vehicle market.

The BE 6e is part of Mahindra’s new “Heartcore Design” language and boasts a contemporary design with an aggressive and techy appeal.

The BE 6e comes in a muscular appearance with big wheel arches, 20-inch aerodynamic wheels, and character lines running across the body.

The car gets J-shaped DRLs with a massive hood scoop and an aerodynamic front splitter, which is a first among Indian brands.

The E-SUV has flush door handles and a coupe-like silhouette.

On the inside, the car gets a driver-focused layout, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo and a two-screen setup comprising a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen.

Among other features, the BE 6E has been given ventilated seats, wireless chargers, air purifiers, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system and a facial recognition system.

It also comes with a suite of Level 2 plus ADAS features, including five radars and one camera with the Secure 360 system for vehicle monitoring.

Another great feature that the car gets is autonomous parking.

The BE 6e is based on Mahindra’s INGLO platform, which provides a ‘frunk’ and places the electric motor at the rear end.

In terms of performance, the SUV comes with a 79 kWh battery pack with a peak horsepower of 281 and torque of 380 Nm.

The most interesting part of the vehicle is that it has an ARAI-certified range of 682 km on a single charge.

This in terms of mileage is said to be among the most advanced in India.

The battery also can be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.

However, for doing so the 175 kW DC fast charger has to be used.

Mahindra further has moved a lifetime warranty on the batteries. However, commercially registered vehicles would not get a lifetime warranty.

The BE 6e can go from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and comes with multiple drive modes: range, everyday and race.

The Mahindra BE 6e is priced from Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available in multiple variants, including a 59 kWh battery pack option that powers a 231 hp motor.

However, the car does look like it has been inspired by the Lamborghini Urus.