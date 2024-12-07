KTM Unveils 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R at IBW 2024

KTM has taken the wraps off two highly anticipated India-bound models, the 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R, at the India Bike Week (IBW) 2024.

While the technical specifications of both bikes are yet to be revealed, several exciting features have been confirmed.

The 390 Adventure S boasts adjustable suspension, cruise control, and tubeless wire-spoked wheels.

It also features a 21/17-inch wheel combination with Apollo Tramplr dual-purpose tyres and an axially mounted front calliper.

The bike’s 5-inch TFT display, similar to the KTM 390 Duke, is mounted higher, providing better visibility.

In contrast, the KTM 390 Enduro R is a focused off-roader with basic bodywork, adjustable suspension, and a smaller digital display.

It features a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, shod with Mitas block-pattern tyres.

Both bikes are slated to launch in India in January 2025, along with the 390 Adventure models.

The launch is expected to reveal full details of the bikes’ technical specifications, pricing and availability.