KTM India has announced that it will be revealing more details about the new 390 Adventure S on January 30, sparking speculation that the bike may be launched on the same day.

Although the company has not confirmed whether the event will be a launch or simply a reveal of the bike’s specifications, anticipation is building among enthusiasts.

The 390 Adventure S was first showcased at the India Bike Week (IBW) festival last year, giving us a glimpse of its impressive features.

The bike boasts tubeless spoked wheels, adjustable suspension, and a new frame and swingarm.

It also comes with cruise control as standard, slim bodywork, and angular styling.

The bike is shod with Apollo dual-purpose tyres and features a 5-inch TFT display, similar to the one seen on the 390 Duke.

The new 390 Adventure line-up will consist of three variants: the base X, middle S, and top R.

While all three variants are expected to be launched globally, only the first two have been confirmed for the Indian market.

As for the pricing, the current 390 Adventure variant is priced at Rs 3.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).