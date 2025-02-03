Kia Syros launched in India, what to expect

Kia India has officially launched the Syros compact SUV, with prices ranging from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Syros is available in six trims, with two engine options and multiple transmission choices.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Kia Syros takes design cues from global Kia SUVs like the EV9 and EV3, with a distinctive upright stance and low-set vertical LED headlights.

The interior features a clean, well-laid-out dashboard with two 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster.

The Syros also comes with a range of features, including ventilation for all four seats, ambient lighting, reclining and sliding second-row seats, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Syros is available with two engine options: a 120hp, 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit and a 116hp, 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel mill. Both engines can be mated to manual or automatic transmissions, with a 6-speed manual gearbox standard for both engines.

Kia India has been accepting pre-bookings for the Syros since January 3 for a token amount of ?25,000. Deliveries are expected to start from mid-February.