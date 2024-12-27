Honda Unicorn launched with updated features and design
Honda has unveiled the 2025 Honda Unicorn, featuring significant upgrades to meet OBD2B regulations.

The new model boasts a range of exciting features, including an all-LED headlight, an all-digital LCD cluster, and a 15-watt USB-C charging port.

The 2025 Unicorn’s engine has also been tweaked, with the 162.71cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected powerplant now producing 13.1 bhp and 14.58 Nm of torque.

The motorcycle retains its 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of aesthetics, the 2025 Unicorn will be available in three striking colours: Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, and Radiant Red Metallic.

The updated model comes with a notable price hike, with the 2025 Honda Unicorn priced at Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom), over Rs 8,000 more than its 2024 predecessor.

 