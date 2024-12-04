Honda launches next-gen Amaze at Rs 8 lakh

Honda has unveiled the third-generation Amaze compact sedan in India, with introductory prices ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Amaze boasts an all-new design, updated features, and improved safety while retaining the same 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The new Amaze adopts a family look inspired by the Elevate and City, with a sleek chrome trim, hexagonal grille, and LED headlamps.

The interior features a dashboard design inspired by the Elevate, with a smaller 8-inch touchscreen, semi-digital instrument cluster, and multi-function steering wheel.

The Amaze comes equipped with LED projector headlamps, auto climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, and connected car features. Safety features include six airbags, lane watch camera, hill start assist and Honda Sensing ADAS suite.

The new Amaze retains the familiar 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 90hp and 110Nm of torque.

The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 18.65kpl for the manual variant and 19.46kpl for the CVT automatic.

The new Honda Amaze will rival the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor in the compact sedan segment.