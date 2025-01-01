Hero MotoCorp is reportedly expanding its premium motorcycle lineup with the introduction of the Karizma 421.

The bike is expected to have semi-fairings.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A leaked design patent reveals the bike’s design details, which suggest a more aggressive and sporty look.

Also Read: Honda Unicorn launched with updated features and design

The Karizma 421 is expected to feature a 421cc engine, USD forks, and adjustable rear mono-shock, making it mechanically superior to other Hero MotoCorp bikes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The design patent also shows a sharp fuel tank, wide handlebars, and a unique exhaust design.

Also Read: Mahindra renames 6e to BE 6 amid trademark dispute

The new Karizma is likely to be part of Hero MotoCorp’s strategy to revamp its premium motorcycle segment.

The company may reserve the XMR suffix for fully faired versions and their derivatives.

Hero MotoCorp which has always been the lifeline of motorcycling in India had surprised the bikers with the new Karizma XMR in 2023.

The Karizma originally launched in 2003 was a milestone in the biking scene of India as it was among the first locally manufactured sports tourer.

While imported bikes were still around at that time, Karizma was for the common man.

The Karizma gained popularity like wildfire and 20 years later, it still enjoys the same with the newest Karizma XMR.

The first model in 2003 was built in partnership with Honda and Hero.