Applications are invited for recruitment of 117 vacant positions or career in Visva Bharati in 2025.

Visva Bharati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Professors and Assistant Professors through direct recruitment in 2025. Visva Bharati saw the light of day under the first non-European Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Th?kur(popularly known as Tagore) in 1921. It became a Bharati to be a central university and an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament in 1951. The President of India is the Paridarsaka (Visitor) of the University, the Governor of West Bengal is the Pradhana (Rector), and the Prime Minister of India acts as the Acharya (Chancellor). The President of India appoints the Upacharya (Vice-chancellor) of the University. It also got the status of a unitary, teaching and also residential university. The status and function of all the major institutions have been redefined in successive Amendments. Its mission is to study the mind of man in its realisation of different aspects of truth from diverse points of view. The university also aims to bring into more intimate relation with one another, through patient study and research, the different cultures of the East on the basis of their underlying unity. It also aims to approach the West from the standpoint of such a unity of the life and thought of Asia. The university also seek to realize in a common fellowship of study the meeting of the East and the West, and thus ultimately to strengthen the fundamental conditions of world peace through the establishment of free communication of ideas between the two hemispheres.

Name of posts :

Associate Professors

Assistant Professors

No. of posts :

Associate Professors : 62

Assistant Professors : 55

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms altogether

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website www.curec.samarth.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 30th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

