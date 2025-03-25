Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career under UPSC in 2025.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Lecturers under various government departments in 2025.

Name of post : Lecturer (Burmese Language) in School of Foreign Language, New Delhi, Ministry of Defence

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age : 35 years for UR.

Qualification : Master’s degree in Burmese language from a recognised University or Institution.

Candidates possessing Diploma or Interpretership in Burmese discipline will be considered if they hold Masters Degree in any discipline with English as a medium of Instruction.

Experience : One year experience in teaching or translation from Burmese language to English or

Hindi or vice-versa

Name of post : Lecturer (French Language) in School of Foreign Language, New Delhi, Ministry of Defence

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age : 35 years for UR.

Qualification : Master’s degree in French language from a recognised University or Institution.

Experience : One year experience in teaching or translation from French language to English or Hindi or vice-versa.

Name of post : Lecturer (Russian Language) in School of Foreign Language, New Delhi, Ministry of Defence

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age : 35 years for UR and 40 years for ST.

Qualification : Master’s degree in Russian language from a recognised University or Institution.

Experience : One year experience in teaching or translation from Russian language to English or

Hindi or vice-versa.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://upsconline.gov.in/ora/

Last date for submission of online application forms is 23:59 hrs up to 10th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here