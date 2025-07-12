Applications are invited for recruitment of 24 vacant positions or career in UPSC in 2025.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Botanist, Assistant Drugs Controller (India) (Medical Devices) and also Junior Scientific Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Botanist in Botanical Survey of India, Kolkata, Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Qualification : M.Sc. Degree in Botany/ Horticulture/ Life Sciences/ Agriculture from a recognized

University.

Experience :

(i) Three years’ experience of Research in any of the following branches: Angiosperms/ Gymnosperms/ Algae/ Fungi/ Lichens/ Bryophytes/ Pteridophytes/ Horticulture/ Arboriculture/ Forestry/ Ecology & Environment/ Economic Botany/ Museology (as evidenced by publications)

(ii) Experience of Plant collection in the field and knowledge of herbarium methodology and also preservation of liquid and carpological collections/ Tissue Culture, ex-situ and insitu conservation.

Age : 30 years for UR

Name of post : Assistant Drugs Controller (India) (Medical Devices) in Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

No. of posts : 22

Pay Scale : Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Qualification :

(i) Master degree in Bio Medical Engineering or Chemical Engineering or also Bio Technology or Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation Engineering or Polymer Engineering or Computer Science Engineering or Medical Electronics Engineering or Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Medicine with Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology or Bio-Chemistry or Chemistry or Life Sciences from a recognised University or Institute.

OR

(ii) Bachelors degree in Bio Medical Engineering or Chemical Engineering or also Bio Technology or Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation Engineering or Polymer Engineering or Computer Science Engineering or Medical Electronics Engineering or Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Microbiology or Bio-Chemistry or Chemistry or Life Sciences from a recognised University or Institute.

Experience :

(i) Four years experience in manufacturing or also testing or regulation or designing of medical devices for the candidates having Master’s Degree.

OR

(ii) Six years experience in manufacturing or testing or also regulation or designing of medical devices for the candidates having Bachelor’s Degree.

Name of post : Junior Scientific Officer in Central Drugs Testing Laboratory, Hyderabad under Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Department of Health and Family Welfare,

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or also Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical

Chemistry or Pharmacology or Bacteriology or Medicine or Microbiology or Biotechnology of a recognized University or recognised Institute.

Experience : Four years of experience in drug testing and standardisation and also research

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://upsconline.gov.in/

CLOSING DATE FOR SUBMISSION IS 23:59 HRS ON 31-07-2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here