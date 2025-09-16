Applications are invited for recruitment of over 200 vacant positions or career under UPSC in 2025.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of over 200 vacant posts or career in 2025 under different departments and institutions of Government of India in 2025.

Name of posts :

Additional Government Advocate, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice Additional Legal Adviser, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice Assistant Legal Adviser, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice Assistant Government Advocate, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice Deputy Government Advocate, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice Deputy Legal Adviser, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice Lecturer (Urdu) in School Education Department, Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh Medical Officer in Health and Medical Education Department, Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh Accounts Officer in Finance Department, Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh Assistant Director in Joint Cadre of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE)

No. of posts :

Additional Government Advocate, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice : 5 Additional Legal Adviser, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice : 2 Assistant Legal Adviser, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice : 16 Assistant Government Advocate, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice : 1 Deputy Government Advocate, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice : 2 Deputy Legal Adviser, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice : 12 Lecturer (Urdu) in School Education Department, Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh : 15 Medical Officer in Health and Medical Education Department, Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh : 125 Accounts Officer in Finance Department, Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh : 32 Assistant Director in Joint Cadre of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) : 3

Eligibility Criteria : As per UPSC norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://upsconline.gov.in/ora/ up to 2nd October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here