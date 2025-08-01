Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NFSU Tripura.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Contractual Faculty in the Departments of Forensic Science and Computer Science & Cyber Security.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 7

Discipline wise vacancies :

General Chemistry : 1

General Biology : 1

General Physics : 1

Computer Science & Cyber Security : 4

Qualification :

1. A good academic record in dlifferent level examinations in the career.

2. A Master’s degree with at least 60% marks (or equivalent grade on a point scale the grading system is wherever followed) with Ph.D in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited Foreign University.

How to apply :

Candidates must fill out the application form available at NFSU website and update their profile accordingly. Applicants may send the applications form duly filled along with self attested copies of all certificates to following address through speed post in a sealed envelope along with a copy of the online payment receipt. Following must be written on the top of the envelope: “Applications for the post of Assistant Professor (Contractual) in the domain……against advertisement number NFSU-TC/ACA_RECRUIT/2025/ .dated….”

Address for sending Application form: To, The Campus Director, NFSU- Tripura Campus, Radhanagar, Agartala, West Tripura -799001

The last date for receiving applications, along with all relevant documents, is 20th August, 2025.

Application Fee :

a. General Category Candidates: INR Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only)

b. Woman / Reserved Category Candidates / OBC (NCL) / SC / ST / EWS / PWD : INR 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty only)

Applicants must submit the application fee through online mode to the following bank account: Bank Name: State Bank of India (SBI), Branch: New Secretariat Branch, Account Number: 40598661416, IFSC Code: SBIN0016355

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here