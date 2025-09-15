Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technical Assistant Trainee (Fixed Period Internship)

Name of post : Technical Assistant Trainee (Fixed Period Internship)

No. of posts : 5

Consolidated Remuneration : Rs. 25,000/- Per Month (Fixed)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years (as on the last date of the application)

Essential Educational Qualifications:

First Division ( 60 % or 6.5 CGPA ) in

a) B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering/Information Technology/Data Science/AI/Any

other specialization in the CS domain from a recognized Indian university.

or

b) Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from a recognized Indian university.

c) The candidate must have graduated in the year 2024 or 2025. Those expecting results before the date of the interview may also apply. However, the candidate must submit proof at the time of the interview.

d) Candidates who graduated before 2023 or earlier need not apply.

Essential Skills Requirement:

Working knowledge of Python, SQL, and data analysis tools such as Pandas, NumPy, Matplotlib. Familiarity with Machine Learning libraries (e.g., Scikit-learn, TensorFlow) and data

visualization tools. Experience with database management, data cleaning, and basic web technologies is desirable. Experience in handling microprocessors and similar hardware training kits.

Job Responsibilities:

Assist in academic activities such as laboratory classes. Support faculty and research scholars in all technical aspects. Maintain lab infrastructure and assist in conducting workshops or academic training sessions. Work on assigned tasks, which may require rotation, including occasional weekend support.

How to apply :

Interested candidates who fulfil the above-mentioned criteria may submit their application online at the link given below on or before 23rd September 2025

Link – https://forms.gle/ALUPpCMk7txWXkGy8

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here