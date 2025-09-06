Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible retired central government servants for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultants in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Consultant (Establishment Matters)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University or equivalent.

Experience : 07 years of work experience in Administration and Establishment matters.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Consultant (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University or equivalent.

Experience : 07 years of work experience in Administration and Establishment matters.

Name of post : Consultant (Facility Services)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University or equivalent.

Experience :

05 years’ experience in Hospitality/Event Management.

OR

10 years of work experience in relevant field.

Name of post : Consultant (Recruitment Cell)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University or equivalent.

Experience : 05 years’ experience in Human Resource Management/ All type of Recruitment Process in Government Organisations

Name of post : Consultant (Project Cell)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University or equivalent.

Experience : 5 years’ experience as Security Supervisor / Supervisory Position in Security in a

Govt. Office, Educational Institute / Private Organisation of repute with an annual turnover of Rs.200/- Crores.

OR

Persons who have served in the Army or such Uniformed Service at JCO level or equivalent or above or Army class I Examination or an equivalent examination.

AND

Holding a valid Driving License (LMV/Motor cycle)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through the link (Apply Now) provided along with this

advertisement on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.ac.in.

The application fee of Rs. 500/- each be paid online. The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs. 125/- if they attach the required certificate to the online application form. The women applicants are waived from payment of application fees. The application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee, if applicable. Fees once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Last date of receipt of online application: 27th September, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here