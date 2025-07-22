Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in TISS in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor (Three Post) on Contract Basis for Labour Market Research Facility (LMRF), School of Management and Labour Studies in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor for Labour Market Research Facility (LMRF), School of Management and Labour Studies

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

Position 1

Essential Qualification :

1. PhD in Mathematics/Statistics or related areas.

2. A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Masters Mathematics/Statistics or allied disciplines from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Desirable Qualifications:

1. Expertise in computation and programming languages (R, Python, Matlab and other open-source languages)

2. Expertise in handling data visualisation tools (Tableau, BI Tools and others)

3. Expertise in teaching courses on modelling, advanced analytics, and fundamentals of machine learning

4. Demonstrated publication and research output in high-impact journals

5. Ability to teach across programmes, including Post Graduate programs in Analytics and Undergraduate program in Analytics and Sustainability Studies

6. The incumbent should have an affinity to field-based research, fieldwork and sustainability agenda

Position 2

Essential Qualification:

1. Ph.D in Environmental Studies /Geography /Geology / Climate Change/ Sustainability Studies and other inter-disciplinary areas

2. A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Environmental Studies /Geography /Geology / Climate Change/Sustainability Studies and other inter disciplinary areas from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Desirable Qualifications:

1. With demonstrated ability in analytics, visualisation, understanding of Machine Learning, Data Curation and ESG Framework and handling micro data.

2. Expertise on GIS and remote sensing systems

3. Ability to teach across programmes, including postgraduate programs in Analytics and

Undergraduate programs in Analytics and Sustainability Studies.

4. Demonstrated publication and research output in high-impact journals

5. The incumbent should have an affinity to field-based research, fieldwork and sustainability agenda

Position 3

Essential Qualification:

PhD in Social Work/ Development Studies/Social Sciences and related areas

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Masters in Social Work/Rural Development/Social Sciences and related areas from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Desirable Qualifications:

1. Demonstrates ability in analytics and visualisation, understanding of machine learning,

data curation, sustainability reporting framework, and handling micro data.

2. Ability to teach across programmes, including postgraduate programs in Analytics and

Undergraduate programs in Analytics and Sustainability Studies.

3. Demonstrated publication and research output in high-impact journals

4. Ability to conceptualise and coordinate fieldwork/internship/exposure visits as part of the course

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, Eligibility (A or B):

A. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

i. Quacquarelli Symonds(QS)

ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or

iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

How to apply :

The candidates may apply online through the link (Apply Now) on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.ac.in. The candidates desiring to apply for more than one post need to apply separately for

each post.

Last date of receipt of online application: 4th August, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here