Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Administrative Assistant & Administrative Assistant to be filled on contract basis for a period of six months initially and extendable based on performance of the candidate and the requirement of the Institute

Name of post : Senior Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit : Preferably below 40 Years as on 31st July, 2025.

Essential Qualification :

Graduate/ B.A/ B.Com./ B.Sc. with MSCIT, Typing Speed of 30/ 40 w.p.m. from Government recognized Institution and minimum FIVE years Secretarial Work experience in the field of HR Administration/ Finance & Accounts/ Academic/ Purchase/ Schools.

OR

Master’s Degree in Commerce (M. Com.) or allied disciplines from Government recognized Institution and minimum THREE years Secretarial Work experience in the field of HR Administration/ Finance & Accounts/ Academic/ Purchase/ Schools.

The candidate should have good knowledge in Computers, all aspects of administration, Secretariat, Transport, Despatch and experience in working in ERP environment.

Desirable Qualification :

Knowledge of LTC, CEA, Pay fixation, Pension, Leave, Gratuity, Service book etc. Possessing good written and oral communication skills in English language will be given preference. Should have proficiency in Word, Excel, Powerpoint etc. Work experience in students Admissions, Examinations, Student Management System. Assist in Convocation ceremony prepare degree

certificates, and process requests for medals, shields and awards.

Name of post : Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 12

Consolidated Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age Limit : Preferably below 35 Years as on 31st July, 2025

Essential Qualification :

Graduate/ B.A/ B.Com./ B.Sc. with MSCIT, Typing Speed of 30 w.p.m. from Government recognized Institution and minimum THREE year Secretarial Work experience in the field of HR Administration/ Finance & Accounts/ Academic/ Purchase/ Schools.

OR

Master’s Degree in Commerce (M. Com.) or allied disciplines from Government recognized Institution and minimum ONE years Secretarial Work experience in the field of HR Administration/ Finance & Accounts/ Academic/ Purchase/ Schools.

The candidate should have good knowledge in Computers, all aspects of administration, Secretariat, Transport, Despatch and experience in working in ERP environment.

Desirable Qualification :

Knowledge of LTC, CEA, Pay fixation, Pension, Leave, Gratuity, Service book etc. Possessing good written and oral communication skills in English language will be given preference. Should have proficiency in Word, Excel, Powerpoint etc. Work experience in students Admissions, Examinations, Student Management System. Assist in Convocation ceremony prepare degree

certificates, and process requests for medals, shields and awards.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through the link (Apply Now) provided along with this advertisement on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu.

Last date of receipt of online application: 20th September, 2025.

Application Fees :

Applicants must pay the application fee of Rs. 500/- online. The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs. 125/- if they attach the required certificate to the online application form. The women applicants gets exemption from payment of application fees. The application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee, if applicable. Fees once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here