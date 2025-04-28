Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TIFR in 2025.

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Administrative Officer, Engineer, Scientific Assistant and Library Trainee in 2025.

Name of post : Administrative Officer (C)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Graduate from a recognised University/Institute with an aggregate of 60% marks.

(b) Diploma/Degree/Certificate course in Management or Administration from a recognised

University/Institute.

(c) Proficiency in use of personal computers and applications.

Experience: 5 years’ service at Level 6 and /or Level 7 and /or Level 8 or with equivalent TME (total monthly emolument).

Name of post : Engineer (D) (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Full Time M.E. / M. Tech. in Mechanical Engineering/ Industrial Engineering/ Production Engineering/Industrial and Production Engineering with aggregate of 60% marks from a

recognized university /institute.

OR

(b) Ph.D. from a recognized university /institute in Mechanical / Industrial / Production Engineering with experience in Modern machining technologies & CAD/CAM/CAE

Experience :

Minimum 2 years’ experience in managing a modern Machine Shop/Tool Room of a medium or

large-scale manufacturing/production industry. Hands-on experience in Precision Machining using multi-axes CNC machines, CAD/CAM/CAE, GD&T, Engineering Materials, Welding, Manufacturing Process Planning & Control, Jigs & Fixture Designing and Quality Control (CMM

etc.).

Name of post : Scientific Assistant (B)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Full time Diploma in Engineering (from a recognized University/Institute with aggregate of 60% marks) in the field of Electronics & Communication Engineering.

OR

(b)Full Time Science Graduate (from a recognized University/Institute with aggregate of 60% marks) in Physics, Electronics, Applied Physics or Electrical disciplines.

(c) Knowledge of use of personal computers and its applications.

(d) Minimum 2 year of experience in the domain of Electronics (Knowledge of Digital and Analog Electronics, Troubleshooting of boards, micro-controllers and its programming. Knowledge of FPGA, Adruino / Raspberry Pi, etc)

Name of post : Library Trainee

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Graduate from recognized University / Institute (Science preferable)

(b) B. Lib. from recognized University / Institute

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.tifr.res.in/

On-Line applications must be submitted by May 17, 2025.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1 , Link 2