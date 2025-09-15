Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata in 2025.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Managers, Sr. Assistant Secretary and Deputy Materials Manager in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Manager, Plant & Equipment Division

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

Essential:- Degree or equivalent in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics & Communication

Engineering from a recognized University / Institution (4 year degree course).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable:- Two years experience in relevant department in an executive cadre in an Industrial

/ Commercial / Govt. Undertaking.

Name of post : Assistant Manager, Finance Division

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential:- Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or of Institute of Cost and

Works Accountants of India.

Desirable:- Two years experience in an executive cadre in the field of Finance, Accounting in an

Industrial / Commercial / Govt. Undertaking

Name of post : Assistant Manager, Safety

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential:-

EITHER

(i) Possess a recognized Degree in any branch of Engineering / Technology & has practical experience of working in a Port or similar place in a supervisory capacity for a period of not less

than 2 years / Possess a recognized Degree in Physics & Chemistry & has had practical experience of working in a Port or similar place in a supervisory capacity for a period of not less than 5 years / Possess a recognized Diploma in any branch of engineering or technology & has had a practical

experience of working in a port or similar place in a supervisory capacity for a period of not less

than 5 years, and,

(ii) Possess a Degree or Diploma in Industrial Safety recognized by the Central Govt., and,

(iii) Has adequate knowledge of the language spoken by majority of the workers in the port in which he is to be appointed.

OR

(i) Possess a recognized Degree or Diploma in engineering or technology and has had experience of not less than 5 years in a department of Central Govt. which deals with the administration of Indian Dock Labourers Act, 1934 & the Dock Workers’ (Safety, Health & Welfare) Act, 1986.

(ii) Possesses a recognized Degree or Diploma in engineering or technology and has had experience of not less than 5 yrs., full time, on training, education, consultancy or research in the field of accident prevention in Industry or in any Port or any Institution.

Name of post : Sr. Assistant Secretary (Official Language)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential:-

i) Must be an M.A. of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree level or B.A. Honours in English with a Degree or a Post Graduate in Hindi.

ii) Must have 05 years experience in terminological works in Hindi and translation work from English to Hindi or vice versa or 05 years experience in teaching / research, writing or journalism

in Hindi.

Name of post : Dy. Materials Manager, Materials Management Division

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential :

Degree or equivalent in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institution.

Desirable:-

(i) Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Materials Management from a recognized University/ Institution.

(ii) Two years post qualification experience in Materials Management in an Industrial / Commercial / Government Undertaking.

How to apply :

The candidates may apply online through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/spmpkapr25/ from 15.09.2025 to 24.10.2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD candidates/ Regular employees of Major Ports of India : Rs. 100/- (Postage /communication Charges Only) + GST @18%

All candidates other than SC/ ST/PwBD : Rs. 500/- (Application fee including Postage / communication charges) +GST @18%

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here