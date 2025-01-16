Applications are invited for recruitment of 90 vacant posts or career in Supreme Court of India in 2025.

Supreme Court of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates altogether on short-term contractual assignment in 2025.

Name of post : Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates

No. of posts : 90

Essential Qualifications:

(i) The candidate must be a Law Graduate (before taking up the assignment as Law Clerk) having a Bachelor Degree in Law (including Integrated Degree Course in Law) from any School/ College/ University/Institution established by law in India and recognized by the Bar Council of India for enrolment as an Advocate.

(ii) The candidate studying in the fifth year of the Five-Year Integrated Law Course or the third year of the Three-Year Law Course after graduation in any stream will also be eligible to apply, subject to furnishing proof of acquiring Law qualification before taking up the assignment as Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate.

(iii) The candidate must have research and analytical skills, writing abilities, and knowledge of computers, including retrieval of desired information from various search engines/processes such as e-SCR, Manupatra, SCC Online, LexisNexis, Westlaw etc.

Salary : Rs. 80,000/- per month

Age Limit: The candidate must not be below the age of 20 years and above 32 years as on 07.02.2025.

Selection Procedure :

The selection process shall be conducted in three phases: Part I- Multiple Choice Based Questions, testing the candidates’ ability to understand and apply the law, and comprehension skills; Part II- Subjective Written Examination, covering writing and analytical skills; Part III- Interview

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online for which the link will be provided through Supreme Court website www.sci.gov.in.

The application will be accepted through online registration only and last date thereof is 07.02.2025 at 23:55 Hours.

Application Fees :

Candidates will be required to pay Application/Test Fee of Rs. 500/- plus bank charges, if applicable, through online mode only. Fee shall not be accepted altogether in any other form. No postal application shall be accepted. The fee shall be paid online through Payment Gateway provided by UCO Bank.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here