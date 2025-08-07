Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in SSC in 2025.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Young Professionals (General) purely on short term contract basis at its headquarters.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Young Professionals (General)

No. of posts : 5

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized College/University by either State or Central Government of India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Other Criteria :

Essential : At least 01 (one) year Diploma in Basic Computer Course (in Software) with proficiency in MS Office.

Experience (Desirable) : At least 06 (six) months working experience in any Central/State Government organization.

Age limit : 21 – 35 years.

Remuneration: Initial remuneration Rs.40,000/- per month. In case, the contract is extended by another year based on a satisfactory performance review, the remuneration may be increased upto 5% on each occasion subject to maximum ceiling of 1.25 times of the initial remuneration.

Job Roles :

i) Handling of official communication preferably in English/Hindi,

ii) Noting & drafting on MS office viz. MS Word, MS Excel, MS Power point,

iii) Scrutiny of documents,

iv) To maintain record,

v) To maintain close co-ordination with Senior Officers,

vi) Any other work assigned to them by officers from time to time.

How to apply :

The interested candidates may send their application in the format available on the website of SSC along with relevant documents through registered or speed post to ‘The Under Secretary (Admn.-I),

Staff Selection Commission (HQs), Room No.712, Block No.12, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003’

Last date for submission of applications is August 21, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here