Applications are invited for recruitment of 437 vacant positions or career in SSC in 2025.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts or career of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, Senior Translator and Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India in 2025.

Name of posts :

Junior Translation Officer(JTO) in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) Junior Translation Officer(JTO) in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)/ Junior Translation Officer(JTO)/Junior Translator (JT) in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Senior Hindi Translator (SHT)/Senior Translator (ST) in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in Central Reserve Police Force

No. of posts : 437

Essential Qualification :

For post codes ‘1’ to ‘3’ (Junior Hindi Translator/Junior Translation Officer/Junior Translator):

Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level

and

Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking

For post code ‘5’ [Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator)]:

Master’s degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s degree from recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s Degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or either of two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level;

and

Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Public Sector India Undertaking

For post code ‘4’ (Senior Hindi Translator/Senior Translator):

Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level

and

Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or three years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply only in online mode at the new website of SSC Headquarters; i.e., https://ssc.gov.in or through my SSC mobile application (which can be downloaded from Google Play Store).

Last date and time for receipt of online applications 26.06.2025 (23:00 hours)

Application Fees :

Fee payable: Rs 100/- (Rs one hundred only). Women candidates and also candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card. Online fee can be paid by candidates up to 27.06.2025 (23:00 hours).

Last date and time for making online fee payment 27.06.2025 (23:00 hours)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here