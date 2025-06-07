Applications are invited for recruitment of 261 vacant stenography positions or career under SSC in 2025.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group ‘B’, Non- Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group ‘C’) in various Ministries/Departments/Organizations including their Attached offices, Subordinate offices and Statutory bodies of the Government of India located in various States and Union Territories in 2025. Only those candidates who have skills in stenography are eligible to apply.

Name of posts :

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group ‘B’, Non- Gazetted)

Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group ‘C’)

No. of posts : 261

Qualification : Candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University as on or before the cut-off date i.e. 01.08.2025

Age Limit :

Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 18 to 30 years as on 01.08.2025, i.e., candidates born not before 02.08.1995 and not later than 01.08.2007 are eligible to apply.

Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 18 to 27 years as on 01.08.2025, i.e., Candidates born not before 02.08.1998 and not later than 01.08.2007 are eligible to apply.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply only in online mode at the new website of SSC Headquarter i.e. https://ssc.gov.in or through my SSC mobile application (which can be downloaded from Google Play Store)

Last date for submission of online applications is 26-06-2025 (23:00 Hrs)

Application Fees :

Fee payable: Rs. 100/- (Rs one hundred only).

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Applicants can pay fees online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards

Last date and time for making online fee payment is 27.06.2025 (23:00 hours)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here