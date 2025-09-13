Sikkim Jobs Sikkim University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Sikkim University in 2025.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of One (1) Research Associate (for 3 Months) purely on temporary basis, co terminus with the project, commencing approximately from 1st September, 2025 under a project, “Mundhum: The Soul of the Kirat Khambu (Rai) Rituals and an Important Cultural Heritage of Sikkim” under the supervision of Prof. Veenu Pant (PI) and Prof Swati Akshay Sachdeva (Co-PI) funded by ICSSR, Govt. of India

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) M.Phil./ Ph.D. (With Masters in Social Sciences) with knowledge of local languages and experience of field work. With Post Graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55.0% marks.

ii) Work Experience/Research Experience in the field-based investigation and knowledge of

local languages is essential.

Emolument: Rs. 20000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications, full particulars of bio-data and supporting documents (Draft Performa Attached) on mail to vpant@cus.ac.in or sasachdeva@cus.ac.in by 18th September, 2025.

Interview will happen online on 19th September, 2025 from 2:00 pm to 4.00 pm. For Further details please contact Prof. Veenu Pant (7014162168)/ Prof. Swati Akshay Sachdeva (09434144111)

Only shortlisted candidates will get information for the interview session.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here