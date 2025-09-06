Applications are invited for recruitment of 75 vacant positions or career in Shipping Corporation of India in 2025.

Shipping Corporation of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Managers and Executives in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Managers

No. of posts : 55

Discipline wise vacancies :

Management : 20

Finance : 8

HR / Personnel : 4

Law : 2

Engineering (Civil) : 2

Engineering (Electrical) : 2

Engineering (Mechanical) : 8

Engineering (Information Technology) : 3

Fire & Security : 2

Naval Architect : 2

Company Secretary : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Management : 2 years full-time MBA /MMS/ Equivalent course/ Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management / Management/ Shipping/ Logistics/ Maritime/ Supply Chain Management/ International Trade/ Foreign Trade / Finance from a UGC/ AICTE recognized University/Institute/College with minimum of 60% marks.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Finance : Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) along with completion of mandatory Articleship and Membership of ICAI OR Qualified Cost Accountant (CMA) from ICMAI (Institute of Cost Accountants of India) along with completion of mandatory Articleship and Membership of ICMA

3. HR / Personnel : 2 years full-time MBA/ MMS/ Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma/

Equivalent course with specialization in Personnel Management/ HRD/ HRM/ Industrial Relations/ Labour Welfare from a UGC/ AICTE recognized University/Institute/College with minimum of 60% marks

4. Law : Full-time degree in Law (3 years after graduation / 5 years after 12th standard) from a UGC/ BCI recognized University/Institute/College with minimum of 60% marks.

5. Engineering (Civil) : 4 years full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering/ Equivalent course from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute/College with minimum of 60% marks.

6. Engineering (Electrical) : 4 years full time Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering/ Equivalent course from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute/College with minimum of 60% marks.

7. Engineering (Mechanical) : 4 years full time Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering/ Equivalent course from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute/College with minimum of 60% marks.

8. Engineering (Information Technology) : 4 years full time Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Equivalent course or 2 years full time Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from a UGC/ AICTE recognized University/Institute/College with minimum of 60% marks

9. Fire & Security : 4 years full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Fire & Safety Engineering from UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute/College with minimum of 60% marks.

10. Naval Architect : 4 years full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Naval Architecture from a UGC/AICTE

recognized University/Institute/College with minimum of 60% marks

11. Company Secretary : Qualified Company Secretary (CS) from Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) along with completion of mandatory Articleship and membership of ICSI.

Name of post : Executive

No. of posts : 20

Discipline wise vacancies :

Finance : 10

HR / Personnel : 6

Mass Communication : 2

Hindi : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Finance : 3 years full-time BBA/ BMS/ Bachelor’s degree/ Equivalent course with specialization in Finance and/or Accounts from UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute/College with minimum of 60% marks.

2. HR / Personnel : 3 years full-time BBA/ BMS/ Equivalent course with specialization in Personnel

Management/ HRD/ HRM/ Industrial Relations/ Labour Welfare from UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute/College with minimum of 60% marks.

3. Mass Communication : 3 years full-time BBA/ BMS/ Bachelor’s degree/ Equivalent course.

Specialization in Mass Communication from UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute/ College with minimum of 60% marks

4. Hindi :

(a) Master’s Degree from a recognized university in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

(b) Master’s Degree from a recognized university in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

(c) Master’s Degree from a recognized university in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

(d) Master’s Degree from a recognized university in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

(e) Master’s Degree from a recognized university in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level.

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online through SCI’s website: www.shipindia.com

Online Registration: 06/09/2025 to 27/09/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here