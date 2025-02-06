Applications are invited for recruitment of 241 vacant positions or career in SCI in 2025.

Supreme Court of India (SCI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted) in 2025. The Supreme Court of India is the apex judicial body under the Constitution of India. Article 124 of the Constitution states that “There shall be a Supreme Court of India.” The Supreme Court came into existence on 26 January 1950 with the coming into force of the Constitution. It initially saw functioning from the old Parliament House till it came into existence in the present building on Tilak Marg, New Delhi in 1958. On 28 January 1950, two days after India became a Sovereign Democratic Republic, the Supreme Court came into being. The inauguration took place in the Chamber of Princes in the old Parliament building where the Federal Court of India sat for 12 years from 1937 to 1950.

Name of post : Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted)

No. of posts : 241

Pay Scale :

Level 6 of Pay Matrix with initial Basic Pay of Rs. 35,400/-. The approximate Gross Salary as per existing rate of allowances including HRA comes to Rs. 72,040/- per month (pre-revised pay scale PB-2 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4200/-).

Essential Qualifications :

Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University

Minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English Typing on Computer

Knowledge of Computer operation

Age Requirement :

Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 30 years of age as on 08.03.2025. Usual relaxation in age will be admissible to SC/ST/OBC/ differently abled /Ex-Servicemen and dependents of Freedom Fighters as per extant Government Rules. There will be no upper age limit for departmental candidates of the Registry of Supreme Court. However, no relaxation in age is there for the candidates working in other Government departments etc

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online for which the link will be provided through Supreme Court Website www.sci.gov.in.

Last date for submission of applications is 8th March 2025 up to 11:55 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here