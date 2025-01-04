Applications are invited for recruitment of over 150 vacant positions or career in SBI in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Trade Finance Officer and Deputy Manager (Archivist) in 2025.

Name of post : Trade Finance Officer

No. of posts : 150

Qualification :

Mandatory: Graduation (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution AND Certificate in Forex by IIBF (certificate date should be latest by 31.12.2024)

Preferred: Certificate for Documentary Credit Specialists (CDCS) certification will be preferred / Certificate in Trade Finance / Certificate in International Banking (certificate date should be latest by 31.12.2024)

Experience :

Mandatory: Min. 2 years’ experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification experience) in Trade

Finance processing as an executive in supervisory role in any Scheduled Commercial Bank including Foreign Bank. (For list of Schedule Commercial Bank & Foreign Bank, please refer to RBI website)

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Archivist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate Degree in History with specialisation in Modern Indian History (Post 1750 AD Period)

with minimum of 60% marks and above from a recognised University or equivalent. 60%-First class as per university degree

PG Diploma/Diploma/Bachelor in Archival Studies or Records Management equivalent Diploma Qualification like: Archives Management, Public records Management, Conservation, Reprography, Private Archives, Business Archives, and Information & communication Technology.

Experience :

Mandatory: Minimum 03 years as an Archival Professional in Central /State Governments/ Corporates/Industrial Houses/Banks and Financial Institution Archives.

Desirable: Familiarity with computers and familiarity of work of digitisation and editing of records.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bank.sbi/careers/current-openings

Last date for submission of applications is 23rd January 2025

Application Fees :

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2