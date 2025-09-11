Applications are invited for recruitment of 122 vacant positions or career in SBI in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers and Deputy Managers in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Manager (Products – Digital Platforms)

No. of posts : 34

Qualification :

Mandatory:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

B.E. / B. Tech. in IT/ Computers/ Computer Science/ Electronics/ Electrical/ Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunication.

Or

Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

Minimum Percentage of Marks: 60% (From a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies).

Preferable: Preference will be given to candidates with additional education in MBA / Executive MBA

Preferred Certifications: (Valid as on 31.08.2025) Preference will be given to those candidates having certifications in either of the following:

Project Management Professional (PMP) by PMI PRINCE2 practitioner NPCI Certification of Payment Systems RBI Certified Payment Specialist Certified Card Industry Professional (CCIP) Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) PCI Qualified Assessor (PCI QSA) Certified Risk and Compliance Professional (CRCP)

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in Digital Payments / Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) / FASTag / Digital Solutions / FinTech / Risk Management / Customer Relationship Management.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Products – Digital Platforms)

No. of posts : 25

Qualification :

Mandatory:

B.E. / B. Tech. in IT/ Computers/ Computer Science/ Electronics/ Electrical/ Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunication.

Or

Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

Minimum Percentage of Marks: 60% (From a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies).

Preferable: Preference will be given to candidates with additional education in MBA / Executive MBA.

Experience :

Mandatory: Minimum 3 years of post-basic qualification experience in Digital Payments / Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) / FASTag / Digital Solutions / FinTech / Risk Management / Customer Relationship Management (Training & Teaching experience will not be counted for eligibility)

Name of post : Manager (Credit Analyst)

No. of posts : 63

Qualification :

Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution

AND

MBA (Finance) / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS (Finance) / CA / CFA / ICWA

Experience : Post Qualification Experience [after successful completion of MBA (Finance)/ PGDBA/ PGDBM/ MMS (Finance)/CA/CFA/ICWA] of Minimum 3 years in Corporate Credit/High value credit as an executive in Supervisory / Management role in a Scheduled Commercial Bank / Associate or Subsidiary of a Scheduled Commercial Bank / in a Public sector or listed financial institution /Company

How to apply :

Candidates must register themselves online through the link available on SBI website

https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings

Last date for submission of applications is 2nd October 2025

Application Fees :

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST /PwBD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here