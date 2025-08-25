Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SBI in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular basis in 2025.

Name of post : Manager (Salary Package Products)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma/ Program in Management or equivalent. The institute should have recognition / approval from Govt. bodies/ AICTE / UGC

Experience :

Essential: Minimum 5 years of post-qualification work experience as Executive / Supervisory / Managerial role in Schedule Commercial Banks /NBFC/ Insurance Company.

Preferred Experience:

Experience in Public Sector Banks is preferable Experience in Retail / liability products is preferable

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Salary Package Products)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma/ Program in Marketing Management or equivalent. The institute should be recognized / approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE / UGC

Experience :

Essential: Minimum 2 years of post-qualification work experience as Executive / Supervisory / Managerial role in Schedule Commercial Banks /NBFC/ Insurance Company.

Preferred Experience:

Experience in Public Sector Banks is preferable Experience in Retail / liability products is preferable

How to apply :

Candidates may apply Online through the link on Bank’s official website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/currentopenings

They can apply from 25th August 2025 to 15th September 2025

Application Fees :

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/PwBD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here