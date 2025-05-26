Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical jobs in SAIL in 2025.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Consultants (Doctors in Medical disciplines) in Hospitals of Bhilai Steel Plant (including mines location) in 2025. Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital and Research Centre of Bhilai Steel Plant is altogether a 860 bedded Hospital. It has state of the art equipment and is also a prestigious medical institution. It is in the heart of Chhattisgarh. The hospital is a command centre for delivering health care. It has all the specialities related to Medicine and Surgery and well supported by super-speciality services like Neurology, Urosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Gastroenterology, Cardiology and Investigative Services with latest gadgets. The institution is reputed for its state-of-the-art 22 bedded ICU/ ICCU complex, 22 bedded Burn Unit. It is recognized for DNB Post Graduate training by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi, in 11 disciplines.

Name of post : Consultant / General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification & Experience :

1. The Doctors who are registered with Medical Council of India (MCI) or National Medical Commission (NMC) or State Medical Council (SMC) or having valid practitioner license and enrolled in the State Register or the National Register, as the case may be apply, apart from other essential requirements as defined above are only eligible to be considered for engagement.

2. The consultants (Doctors in Medical Disciplines) having relevant work experience is altogether desirable. The essential qualification and work experience, if any, shall be taken into account as on the date of issuance of advertisement

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear altogether for a walk-in-interview on 11th June 2025. The venue is in Human Resource Development Centre (Near BSP Main Gate), Bhilai Steel Plant, Bhilai- 490001. Reporting time is 09.30 AM

How to apply :

Applicants will have to fill in the application form altogether given at Annexure-I. They should also bring the duly filled-in application form along with the supporting documents (original along with self-attested photocopies of the certificates/documents) mentioned as under at the time of walk-in interview. No other mode of application is acceptable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here