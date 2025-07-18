Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or career in RVNL in 2025.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of DGM, Manager and Deputy Manager.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : DGM (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in any discipline. Preferably in Computer/IT/ Electronics or MCA or MBA

with 60% marks

Certification: Candidate should have SA? Certification.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience : Minimum 12 years work experience

Name of post : DGM (S&T / BD)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i)B.E/B.Tech Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication (ECE)/Electrical & Electrical

Engg. (EEE) from recognized College/Institution.

(ii) First Class Degree with good academic records.

Experience : Minimum 12 years work experience

Name of post : DGM (S&T)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Graduate degree in Electrical Engineering/ Electronics and Communication Engineering with not less than 50% marks or equivalent grade from reputed Institute/ University approved by AICTE.

OR

Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering with not less than 50% marks from recognised institute with knowledge of computer

operations

Experience :

Degree Holder : 8 years of experience

Diploma Holder : 10 years of experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (S&T)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Graduate degree in Electrical Engineering/Electronics and Communication Engineering with not less than 50% marks or equivalent grade from reputed Institute/University approved by AICTE.

OR

Diploma in Electrical Engineering/Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering with not less than 50% marks from recognised institute with knowledge of computer

operations

Experience :

Degree Holder : 5 years of experience

Diploma Holder : 8 years of experience

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in Applications as per Annexure-II and Annexure-III along with relevant documents to the Dispatch Section, Ground Floor, August Kranti Bhawan, Bhikaji Cama Place, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 or dropped personally in RVNL Corporate Office, Dispatch Section on any working day, upto 17.00 hrs. of the closing date i.e. 13/08/2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



