Applications are invited for recruitment of 120 vacant positions or career in Reserve Bank of India in 2025.

Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 120 vacant posts of Officers in 2025.

Name of posts :

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General Cadre

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR Cadre

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DSIM Cadre

No. of posts :

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General Cadre : 83

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR Cadre : 17

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DSIM Cadre : 20

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General Cadre :

Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters / years.

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR Cadre :

a) MA/ MSc in Economics or MA/ MSc in courses such as Quantitative Economics, Mathematical Economics, Applied Economics, Econometrics, Financial Economics, Business Economics, Agricultural Economics, Industrial Economics, Development Economics and International Economics (where “Economics” is the principal constituent* of the curriculum/ syllabus)

OR

b) MA/ MSc in Finance or MA/ MSc in courses such as Quantitative Finance, Mathematical Finance, Quantitative Techniques, International Finance, Business Finance, Banking and Trade Finance, International and Trade Finance, Corporate Finance, Project and Infrastructure Finance, Agri Business Finance (where “Finance” is the principal constituent* of the curriculum / syllabus).

c) For a) and b) above, minimum 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade is required in aggregate of all semesters / years from a recognized Indian or Foreign University / Institute.

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DSIM Cadre :

a. Master’s Degree with a minimum 55% marks in aggregate of all semesters/ years or an equivalent grade/ CGPA in Statistics / Mathematics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics/ Quantitative Economics/ Econometrics/ Informatics or any other related branches of these areas from a recognized Indian/ Foreign University/ Institute approved/ recognized by Government/ UGC/ AICTE;

OR

b. Master’s Degree with a minimum 55% marks in aggregate of all semesters/ years or an equivalent grade/ CGPA in Data Science / Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning/ Big Data Analytics or any other related branches of these areas from a recognized Indian/ Foreign University/ Institute approved/ recognized by Government/ UGC/ AICTE;

OR

c. Four-year Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate of all semesters/ years or an equivalent grade/ CGPA in Statistics / Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics/ Quantitative Economics/ Econometrics/ Informatics/ Data Science/ Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning/ Big Data Analytics or any other related branches of these areas from a recognized Indian/ Foreign University/ Institute approved/ recognized by Government/ UGC/ AICTE.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/scripts/roles.aspx

The Online Applications can be filled up to September 30, 2025 till 06:00 PM.

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD : Rs. 100/- + 18% GST

GEN/OBC/EWS : Rs. 850/- + 18% GST

STAFF : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here